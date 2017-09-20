TMO Song Premiere – “Vile Vermin” by Necrotted

Necrotted - The Metal Observer

Calling all slam-fiends and brutality addicts, German horde Necrotted are poised to release their pummeling new record Worldwide Warfare, and we at The Metal Observer want you to hear their savage new single, “Vile Vermin.”

TMO Albums of the Month: August 2017

A slew of decidedly old-school releases and something entirely Brand New
make up the best of what August had to offer.

Secret Steel – Power Metal 2: Eternal Glory

Welcome to Secret Steel, the new project of The Metal Observer -Chapter IV: “Power Metal 2: Eternal Glory”

A TMO Interview With Altair’s Luca Scalabrin

Italian power metallers Altair pushed the envelope recently with the progressively-tinged, but most importantly, excellent new album Descending: A Devilish Comedy. Riding the shockwave of success from that release, The Metal Observer thought this was a good time to catch up with bassist and main-man Luca Scalabrin to see how elated the atmosphere is in the Altair camp…

Secret Steel – Folk Metal 1: Go Folk Yourself

Welcome to Secret Steel, the new project of The Metal Observer Chapter III: “Folk Metal 1: Go Folk Yourself”

TMO Albums of the Month: June, 2017

In which SikTh released the second best album of the year and apparently a whole bunch of other stuff happened along the way.

A TMO Interview With Kaledon’s Alex Mele

Italian power metal mainstays Kaledon are hot off the release of their tenth album Carnagus: Emperor Of The Darkness. Seeing as how we at The Metal Observer thought so highly of it, now seemed like the best time to catch up with lead guitarist, Alex Mele, to ask a few questions about the new release…

Secret Steel – Death Metal 1: At Death’s Door

Welcome to Secret Steel, the new project of The Metal Observer Chapter II: “Death Metal 1: At Death’s Door”

