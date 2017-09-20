Calling all slam-fiends and brutality addicts, German horde Necrotted are poised to release their pummeling new record Worldwide Warfare, and we at The Metal Observer want you to hear their savage new single, “Vile Vermin.”
Italy’s thrash metal scene is quickly becoming one of the best small scenes out there with bands like Mad Maze and Game Over. Before all that though, National Suicide were the ones leading the charge with their 2009 debut, The Old Family is Still Alive. It was an album of immense fun and plenty of hilarity but it took seven years for a follow-up to emerge. Last year’s Anotheround picked up right where the band left off with balls-out aggression and speed combined with some of the funnest vocals in the business. This year sees the release of Massacre Elite, the band’s third album overall and second in as many years. That makes a lot of folks nervous but this is National Suicide we’re talking about. This album comes out swinging and packs a hell of a punch.
This album wastes no time at all in bringing National Suicide’s fast, furious and fun brand of top-notch, high-octane thrash to life. The guitar tone is just heavy enough to really amplify the fantastic, lightning speed riffs, creating a whirlwind atmosphere. Every song on this album is high-speed riff city with the occasional breather for a heavier, groovier moment. Some of the riffs sound fairly similar to each other but the band integrates enough melody to keep things from getting even remotely dull. The big exception to the blistering thrash sound of this album is “Take Me to the Dive Bar,” which is a touch slower and much heavier than the rest of the album while retaining the same whirlwind feel. Songs like this and “Unfit for the Army” show National Suicide doing their best modern Overkill impression but they are every bit as good so it is actually a positive for the band. The solos on this album mark blistering new levels of awesome and chaotic for Tiziano and Daniele. The solos in “I’m Not A Zombie (Anymore)” actually sound a bit like classic Slayer but with less whammy bar (so better). The title track grooves real well in the middle but before and after that, it is non-stop lightning fast riffs, compelling you to bang your head and mosh.
Ema Revello’s drum work really kicks things up a notch for this band. The drums on the first two records are quite good but Ema is the band’s original drummer so he brings that knowledge to the table. Amazingly enough, Massacre Elite is the first album Ema has played on, despite being in his third stint with the band. He can groove in a pocket pretty well when asked to but most of the time, Ema is back there pounding away with plenty of speed to match the break-neck pace of the riffs. He actually uses the kick pretty well as it is used primarily as an accent to the rest of his drumming. Yes, it is triggered but most things are these days and it sounds great on this record. It actually works to the band’s advantage on “Trouble Ahead” as it kicks the intensity up a few notches, which is noteworthy because the song did not need any help in that department.
The bass is not audible that often but when it does slide in to the mix, it is very solid and shows a few cool lines like the beginning of “Trouble Ahead.” It does not match the great D.D. Verni but very few bassists are capable of those great heights. Many have said Stefano’s vocals are nearly identical to those of Bobby Blitz. There is plenty of truth to this but Stefano does not possess the same low-end that makes Blitz a unique vocalist. Stefano mostly sits in the high range with some mid-range for added punch. In reality, Stefano’s mid to high range shouted snarling vocals wind up sounding like the thrash lovechild of Blitz and Zetro, which makes him unique. It also makes him the perfect front man for National Suicide, who surely takes influence from both Overkill and Exodus to craft their unique sound. It is a balls-out aggressive sound that pulls no punches, takes no prisoners, and thrashes its way into your heart by being an immensely fun time.
In an age where a premium is put on technicality and complexity, National Suicide take those things and throw them out the window. Their approach to thrash is to keep it simple, thrash your heart out and most importantly, have the best time doing it. The no frills approach is something many new bands try but very few get it 100% right because they are taking themselves too seriously. The difference with National Suicide is that even though they are serious about making quality music, they do not take themselves seriously. There is a level of pure fun in their sound that is largely missing in a lot of thrash these days. This band fires on all cylinders for the entirety of Massacre Elite and the result is an insanely fun ride that is also musically fantastic. If you consider yourself a fan of thrash at all, you need to hear this album.
Devil Electric are a new Australian band that toe the line between hard rock, heavy metal and doom. There are a handful of bands out there that toe this line and they all do it differently but they all do it incredibly well. So what makes Devil Electric stand out among their peers? For one thing, this band is decidedly heavier and rhythm-centric than most of their peers. They are a heavy/doom metal band that happens to have some hard rock influence in their sound. Most bands focus on the hard rock and stoner aspects of this sound and forgo the doom metal riffs. Not Devil Electric though. Their debut, simply titled Devil Electric, is not an album you want to sleep on for a minute. This is an album you want to get your hands on immediately.
Devil Electric have produced a really infectious album here that will certainly launch their career with a bang. Where most bands go straight for the stoner head nod, these four musicians take the road less travelled. The songs on this album feature plenty of fantastic, heavy, doomy riffs, but its crowning glory is the almost constant change of pace. These songs do not rest on any laurels for even a second with an awesome penchant for staccato rhythms that infuse a ton of life energy into an occasionally complacent style. Christos’ riffs themselves are pretty heavy and he strikes an excellent balance between stoner fuzz and gritty doom, which is not an easy task. His melodies are high quality, extremely catchy and memorable, and most importantly, they are supremely interesting. Both his riffs and melodies are insanely infectious and often very hypnotic, sometimes with an air of mystery akin to Pagan Altar. Take a listen to the album’s closing track, “Hypnotica,” and marvel as Christos works his hypnotic magic and displays the full breadth of his talent.
Mark van de Beek’s drumming is incredibly diverse and a large part of the band’s almost constant changes of pace. The alternating beats in the opening track sound like something out of punk but slowed way down. Mark also comes up with a ton of great fills and driving back beats, many of which are genuinely interesting in addition to being really infectious and hypnotic. Even when he lays down just a simple, driving beat, it is hard hitting and accented nicely by great cymbals. His more interesting fills often go back and forth between driving back beats and the alternating, slowed-down punk beats of the opening track. “The Dove and the Serpent” is perhaps his most creative performance, showcasing the full range of his abilities. This track features a bunch of hard hitting fills, some fantastic doom drumming, a slow section with what sounds like a tone block, and it all culminates with him hitting each drum in turn and playing a round before the fade out. This album honestly contains the most creative doom drumming out there right now outside of Des Kensel’s work with High on Fire.
Bass is always important in doom to beef up the riffs but it usually does not amount to much more. This is definitely not the case with Tom Hulse though. His bass lines and rhythms are an integral part of the band’s unique sound. You cannot always make out the exact line because of the distortion and fuzzy tones but they are always there, consistently changing the pace of the song. Listen to the middle of “Lady Velvet” and you will hear just a few of the cool things Tom does on this album. At the end of the day though, this album makes its mark with Pierina O’Brien’s stellar voice complementing all the excellent instrumentation. Her voice packs plenty of power and just enough grit to keep the doomy vibe going. She does have a softer side that shows up once in a while when the song demands it but most of the time, she sits in the healthy, powerful mid-range. Although her voice is not entirely unique, it complements Devil Electric’s sound extremely well and she seems like she would be an awesome frontwoman for live shows.
Devil Electric have established a unique sound with this debut album and one that doom fans would be wise to catch on to and embrace. This is a very creative album that presents a plethora of really neat ideas, making for an awesome listening experience. Hopefully, Devil Electric will continue on this path and have a long career with many more creative and slightly mysterious albums.
Following the release of last year’s Live at Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway’s preeminent progressive rock/metal band Leprous proved to their fans—those who hadn’t seen them in concert—that their music and, more significantly, Einar Solberg’s voice, translates capably, beautifully within a live setting. For their latest and fifth full-length release, Malina, the band are once more attempting to bottle and brand intimacy with Solberg affirming that the ‘album needs to sound more alive, more organic and more dynamic.’ The resulting music, recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward and mixed by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street, does indeed bear a distinct carbon-based resonance. Malina sounds big, buoyant, and, as was hoped and expected, it offers plenty of emotion, melody, and atmosphere, culminating in what is likely Leprous’s most ambitious work yet.
2015’s The Congregation was a massive achievement for the band—dark, brooding, complex—and in many similar ways, so is Malina. The album bears many of the trademarks of the recent Leprous sound—intricate rhythms, soaring vocals, and an overt air of vulnerability and melancholy. The record begins with the wonderful “Bonneville,” a slow-rising beauty of layered vocals and pulsing bass that erupts with a stirring crescendo. In contrast, the way “Stuck” opens is a bit jarring, sounding much more befitting of an alternative rock tune, which, ultimately, is ultimately how Malina conducts itself—Leprous blend the progressive with the alternative and deliver a batch of songs that straddle the line between pop-metal and, well, weirdo prog metal. And good god fuck do we love them for it.
The record has singles by the boatload. “From the Flame” is an immediate pleaser, as is “The Weight of Disaster,” but the more patient of the tracks, like “Malina” or “The Last Milestone,” these are where the emotion lie, these are the tracks that breathe a bit deeper, live a bit longer. The music, yes, gorgeous, remains the product of five men, each bringing to the van a discrete and palpable affect to the total composition—their balance and cohesion, perhaps too polished for some, enables Malina to extend and flap her large leathery wings for all to feel, and Christ, what a beautiful breeze it is.
