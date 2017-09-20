A Lesson in THRASH!

Italy’s thrash metal scene is quickly becoming one of the best small scenes out there with bands like Mad Maze and Game Over. Before all that though, National Suicide were the ones leading the charge with their 2009 debut, The Old Family is Still Alive. It was an album of immense fun and plenty of hilarity but it took seven years for a follow-up to emerge. Last year’s Anotheround picked up right where the band left off with balls-out aggression and speed combined with some of the funnest vocals in the business. This year sees the release of Massacre Elite, the band’s third album overall and second in as many years. That makes a lot of folks nervous but this is National Suicide we’re talking about. This album comes out swinging and packs a hell of a punch.

This album wastes no time at all in bringing National Suicide’s fast, furious and fun brand of top-notch, high-octane thrash to life. The guitar tone is just heavy enough to really amplify the fantastic, lightning speed riffs, creating a whirlwind atmosphere. Every song on this album is high-speed riff city with the occasional breather for a heavier, groovier moment. Some of the riffs sound fairly similar to each other but the band integrates enough melody to keep things from getting even remotely dull. The big exception to the blistering thrash sound of this album is “Take Me to the Dive Bar,” which is a touch slower and much heavier than the rest of the album while retaining the same whirlwind feel. Songs like this and “Unfit for the Army” show National Suicide doing their best modern Overkill impression but they are every bit as good so it is actually a positive for the band. The solos on this album mark blistering new levels of awesome and chaotic for Tiziano and Daniele. The solos in “I’m Not A Zombie (Anymore)” actually sound a bit like classic Slayer but with less whammy bar (so better). The title track grooves real well in the middle but before and after that, it is non-stop lightning fast riffs, compelling you to bang your head and mosh.

Ema Revello’s drum work really kicks things up a notch for this band. The drums on the first two records are quite good but Ema is the band’s original drummer so he brings that knowledge to the table. Amazingly enough, Massacre Elite is the first album Ema has played on, despite being in his third stint with the band. He can groove in a pocket pretty well when asked to but most of the time, Ema is back there pounding away with plenty of speed to match the break-neck pace of the riffs. He actually uses the kick pretty well as it is used primarily as an accent to the rest of his drumming. Yes, it is triggered but most things are these days and it sounds great on this record. It actually works to the band’s advantage on “Trouble Ahead” as it kicks the intensity up a few notches, which is noteworthy because the song did not need any help in that department.

The bass is not audible that often but when it does slide in to the mix, it is very solid and shows a few cool lines like the beginning of “Trouble Ahead.” It does not match the great D.D. Verni but very few bassists are capable of those great heights. Many have said Stefano’s vocals are nearly identical to those of Bobby Blitz. There is plenty of truth to this but Stefano does not possess the same low-end that makes Blitz a unique vocalist. Stefano mostly sits in the high range with some mid-range for added punch. In reality, Stefano’s mid to high range shouted snarling vocals wind up sounding like the thrash lovechild of Blitz and Zetro, which makes him unique. It also makes him the perfect front man for National Suicide, who surely takes influence from both Overkill and Exodus to craft their unique sound. It is a balls-out aggressive sound that pulls no punches, takes no prisoners, and thrashes its way into your heart by being an immensely fun time.

In an age where a premium is put on technicality and complexity, National Suicide take those things and throw them out the window. Their approach to thrash is to keep it simple, thrash your heart out and most importantly, have the best time doing it. The no frills approach is something many new bands try but very few get it 100% right because they are taking themselves too seriously. The difference with National Suicide is that even though they are serious about making quality music, they do not take themselves seriously. There is a level of pure fun in their sound that is largely missing in a lot of thrash these days. This band fires on all cylinders for the entirety of Massacre Elite and the result is an insanely fun ride that is also musically fantastic. If you consider yourself a fan of thrash at all, you need to hear this album.